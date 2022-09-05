Silicon and leather iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases revealed ahead of Apple event

This Wednesday, Apple will unveil four new iPhone 14 models during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max have been rumored for months, and as we approach their announcement, we have been able to gather more pieces of information about them.

This time, a leaker is showing what the colors of leather and silicon cases for the newer iPhones will be, while also doubling down a previous report by 9to5Mac by saying that the bigger, regular iPhone 14 version will be, indeed, called Plus and not Max.

Twitter user Majin Bu is well known for leaking iPhone cases ahead of their announcements – whether with a new iPhone being unveiled or with the new spring options. Now, ahead of the Apple event, he is able to show the colors for the iPhone 14 Pro leather cases and iPhone 14 silicon cases. Here are the colors:

Leather cases : Bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, fir green

: Bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, fir green Silicon cases: Midnight, succulent, chalk pink, red, lilac, sun glow, storm blue, and elderberry

Although these will probably not be the names of the cases, it’s interesting to check out the possible colors. Personally, I do think that the iPhone 14 Pro “Midnight Blue” leather case looks purple to me – which could be the perfect match for the rumored purple 14 Pro model. The same could be said for the “Elderberry” 14 case.

It’s also important to take a look at these cases and try to match them with the rumored colors for the newer iPhones.

First off, reports say that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in the following colors: green, purple, blue, black, white, and red. For context, the iPhone 13 is available in red, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink. This means Apple is planning to drop the pink color this year. This leak likely doesn’t accurately refer to the names of the colors. For instance, “black” is likely to be midnight and “white” is likely to refer to starlight.

The same report indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in green, purple, graphite, silver, and gold.

How do you like the cases shown by Twitter user Majin Bu? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Now I can say with 99% confidence that the iPhone 14 Case colors you saw in previous tweets will be official. iPhone 14 Max will probably only be called Plus pic.twitter.com/nM3Y95broQ — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2022

