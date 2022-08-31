iPhone 14 Plus: Adding more evidence to the case we won’t get ‘iPhone 14 Max’

iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max? That’s the question iPhone users have raised ever since rumors about Apple focusing on a larger regular iPhone instead of another mini version started surfacing the web. 9to5Mac sources can confirm that the new iPhone 14 will indeed be named Plus and not Max, as some have pointed out.

Sources familiar with the matter say Apple has chosen to name the next larger iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, at least since July, iPhone case makers have been told to not use the brand iPhone 14 Max, as it won’t be the actual name of the product.

Earlier today, 9to5Mac reported a leak that came from a Twitter user who shared alleged images of packaging for Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. Although we can’t verify whether this specific accessory shown in the image is the one Apple will sell, 9to5Mac can confirm that they got the name correct.

In addition, 9to5Mac sources corroborated that the regular iPhone 13 case will fit the regular iPhone 14 model. Last but not least, we’ve been told that Apple will push its new 35W adapter as the go-to charger for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Leaker DuanRui posted earlier this week that iPhone 14 Pro series may support charging speeds up to 30W. While it’s still not clear how fast the new iPhones will be charged, it will be interesting if Apple ditches its 20W adapter in favor of the new 35W adapter introduced this year.

Apart from our sources and DuanRui, Twitter user Kioriku, who correctly predicted that the iPhone 13 would be unlocked with just the user’s eyes while wearing a mask, also believes the next iPhone will support 30W charging for “30W or higher bricks for the first bit of a charge cycle,” then drop “down to 27-25W.”

Wrap up

In less than a week, Apple will hold its September 7 “Far Out” event, where we’ll know everything about the upcoming iPhone 14 series, including the new iPhone 14 Plus.

How do you feel about this branding? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: