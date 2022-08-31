iPhone 14 Plus might actually be the name of the iPhone 14 Max

One of the hotly anticipated announcements coming for next week’s Apple event is a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 priced at under $1,000. This would mark the first time Apple has sold a big-screen iPhone without the “Pro” price tag and name.

While this iPhone has often been referred to as the “iPhone 14 Max” in rumor coverage thus far, a new leak today suggests that it could actually be the “iPhone 14 Plus.”

iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max?

The leak comes via a Twitter user who shared alleged images of packaging for Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. The packaging shows the “iPhone 14 Plus” name on the front, rather than the “iPhone 14 Max” name that many had been expecting.

This leak should be treated with a healthy dose of skepticism for the time being. I argued earlier this year, however, that it does make a lot of sense for Apple to bring back its iconic “Plus” branding for this new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 model. Apple first used the “Plus” name with the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014 and the iPhone 6 lineup is still one of the bestselling iPhone families to date.

The iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a popular option this year. While it won’t have all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it will offer the same 6.7-inch screen size. With rumors of a price increase for the “Pro” phones, it makes a ton of sense for Apple to simultaneously launch a cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 with that large form factor.

This gives buyers the option to pick that 6.7-inch screen size without the $1,100+ price tag of the “Pro” version.

But as we’ve explained before, names for new Apple products are one of the last things to leak, and that’s if they leak at all. Whereas hardware specs and features leak from Apple’s supply chain, the company keeps close guard over product marketing details like names, prices, and availability.

Apple’s crack marketing team never fails to surprise us, so it’s entirely possible that this new 6.7-inch version of the iPhone 14 is called the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Max, or something else completely different. Either way, we’ll know for sure exactly one week from today.

What do you think? Are you considering upgrading to the iPhone 14? Let us know down in the comments.

