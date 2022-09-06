Apple Watch Pro: Is Hermès Edition going away after Series 8 event?

Tomorrow, Apple will unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8 alongside two other new Watches. While people are eager to know more about the new smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 7 Hermès Edition and its bands are now unavailable at the Apple Online Store. In addition, Hermès removed from its website the Watches and bands in collaboration with Apple.

Hermès has been an Apple partner since the first days of the original Apple Watch. While it’s usual for Apple to make this edition – alongside the bands – unavailable before an Apple Watch event, this is the first time in at least three years that Hermès removed every reference regarding its special Watch and bands from its online store.

9to5Mac was able to find only a few bands remaining from the collaboration. The Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour bands, for example, are still available, while these special Watches and other bands seem to be out of stock.

Another indicator that Apple is readying the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-generation Apple Watch SE is the fact that supply regarding both products is dwindling in lead-up to the Apple event.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is already out of stock in several regions, while some models are currently unavailable in the United States, meaning that Apple will finally discontinue the product several months after announcing it won’t be compatible with the watchOS 9 updates.

Is Apple Watch Pro the one to blame for Hermès Edition going away?

While it’s unclear whether Apple Watch Hermès models and bands are saying farewell, I don’t think Apple Watch Pro is the one to blame. Although it’s rumored to cost around $900 and have special bands for extreme sports, Hermès never offered a titanium version of its Watches – which is the material this new Watch will likely be made of. In comparison, the company always preferred the stainless steel models.

Although Hermès offered a very niche Apple Watch experience, maybe Apple has decided that it will finally take the other direction and focus solely on fitness habits instead of presenting the Watch as a luxury product.

How do you feel about this special edition? Will you miss it or its bands if they’re long gone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: