Apple Watch Series 7 and SE supply dwindles in lead up to Apple event

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s “Far out” special event. Much of the focus this week has been on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but Apple is also prepping an overhaul to its entire Apple Watch lineup as well. Ahead of this, availability of the existing Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE is quickly dwindling…

Apple’s Online Store indicates that the majority of Apple Watch Series 7 variants are unavailable for delivery ahead of next week’s event. You’ll still find some variants available for shipping, while a larger number of variants is still available for in-store pickup.

The Apple Watch SE is also seeing supply constraints, though not to the extent of the Apple Watch Series 7. Certain Apple Watch SE variants are listed as unavailable for both delivery and in-store pick up from Apple Stores.

Availability of existing Apple products will regularly deplete ahead of a new release, particularly amid the ongoing supply constraints and supply chain disruptions. The new Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to go up for pre-order on September 9, with the first orders arriving one week later on September 16.

As a refresher, we’re expecting three new Apple Watch models at next week’s event: the Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be a modest update, with the primary change being the addition of a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch Pro will be a much bigger upgrade. This all-new Apple Watch will feature a larger 47mm case with a 1.99-inch display. We’re also expecting a more durable titanium finish alongside improved battery life and a focus on extreme sports tracking.

Less is known about the new Apple Watch SE, which Apple currently sells at a starting price of $279. Specific updates for a new model are unclear, but Bloomberg has reported that the device is unlikely to adopt the larger form factor of the Apple Watch Series 7. With Apple also expected to discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3, we’re hoping the Apple Watch SE sees as a price drop as well.

Are you planning to buy a new Apple Watch this year? Which model do you have your eye on? Let us know down in the comments.

