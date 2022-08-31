Apple Watch Series 8 release date: Here’s what to expect

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is right around the corner and this year we could see a new rugged “Pro” version with a larger screen join the lineup, and fresh health features. Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available to pre-order soon. Head below for what to expect on a release date, new features, and more.

Apple Watch launches over the years

Outside of the original Apple Watch arriving in April 2015, Apple has unveiled every hardware update to its wearable in September. Apple traditionally announces the new Apple Watch models along with the fall iPhone event. One exception to that was 2020 when Apple Watch 6 and SE were unveiled in September and iPhone 12 was announced in October.

Apple Watch Series 7: announced September 14, 2021 , launched October 15, 2021

, launched October 15, 2021 Apple Watch Series 6 and SE: announced September 15, 2020 , launched immediately

, launched immediately Apple Watch Series 5: announced September 10, 2019

Apple Watch Series 4: announced September 12, 2018

Apple Watch Series 3: announced September 12, 2017

Apple Watch Series 1 and 2: announced September 7, 2016

Original Apple Watch: launched April 10, 2015

Apple Watch Series 8 release date

Apple’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is set for September 7 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

While Apple is expected to announce Apple Watch Series 8 alongside iPhone 14 on September 7, it’s difficult to know how fast Apple will open up pre-orders for the wearable.

With Apple Watch Series 7, pre-orders came about a month after the product was announced, but with Series 6, orders were open immediately. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Apple Watch Series 8 availability.

What we know about Apple Watch Series 8

Of course, Apple Watch Series 8 will come with Apple’s newest software, watchOS 9. That brings features like new and updated watch faces, brand-new running metrics in the Workout app, and improved sleep tracking.

But there are a number of Series 8-specific hardware upgrades we could see. First, Apple Watch Series 8 could land with the largest screen yet and additional features may include the ability to read body temperature.

Rugged “Apple Watch Pro”

It’s looking like the launch of a rugged Apple Watch Pro model will happen in September and that larger screen and more durable construction will be exclusive features. We heard a report from Bloomberg say Apple was exploring this and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted we could see three Apple Watch models launch this fall – including the rugged Pro version.

Even more details were released at the end of July by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Check out all the details in our full guide:

Apple Watch Series 8 release date wrap-up

Apple Watch Series 8 is shaping up to be a big upgrade with the possibility of getting its biggest screen yet, new health features, everything coming with watchOS 9, and the potential for Apple’s first rugged wearable.

What are you most excited about with Apple Watch Series 8? Share your thoughts in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: