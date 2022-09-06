T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet to 9 million new homes across 64 cities in these states

T-Mobile expanded its 5G Home Internet coverage from 40 to 45 million US homes back in June. Now the Uncarrier’s 5G Home Internet service has expanded again to 64 new cities in the Northeast covering 9 million additional homes.

T-Mobile has been quickly expanding its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible.

After rolling out coverage to 45 million US homes this spring/summer, its 5G Home Internet also got:

Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial

Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband

$50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)

$30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 64 new cities across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania will be the latest customers that can get the 5G Home Internet service.

The Uncarrier says that should cover 9 million new homes and that 3 million people who haven’t had broadband access will be covered in this new rollout.

Check T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability

Covering over 50 million US homes now, you can check if T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:

Here’s the detailed list of the 64 new Northeast cities with availability:

Connecticut

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown

New Haven-Milford

Norwich-New London

Torrington

Maryland

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

California-Lexington Park

Easton

Hagerstown-Martinsburg

Salisbury

Massachusetts

Barnstable

Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Springfield

Vineyard Haven

Worcester

New Jersey

Atlantic City-Hammonton

Ocean City

Trenton-Princeton

Vineland-Bridgeton

New York

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Amsterdam

Auburn

Batavia

Binghamton

Buffalo-Cheektowaga

Corning

Cortland

Elmira

Glens Falls

Hudson

Ithaca

Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia

Kingston

Malone

New York-Newark-Jersey City

Ogdensburg-Massena

Olean

Oneonta

Plattsburgh

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown

Rochester

Seneca Falls

Syracuse

Utica-Rome

Watertown-Fort Drum

Pennsylvania

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

Bloomsburg-Berwick

Chambersburg-Waynesboro

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lewisburg

Lock Haven

New Castle

Oil City

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Pittsburgh

Pottsville

Reading

Sayre

Scranton-Wilkes-Barre

Sunbury

York-Hanover

