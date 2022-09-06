T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet to 9 million new homes across 64 cities in these states

T-Mobile expanded its 5G Home Internet coverage from 40 to 45 million US homes back in June. Now the Uncarrier’s 5G Home Internet service has expanded again to 64 new cities in the Northeast covering 9 million additional homes.
T-Mobile has been quickly expanding its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible.
After rolling out coverage to 45 million US homes this spring/summer, its 5G Home Internet also got:
- Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial
- Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband
- $50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)
- $30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers
Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 64 new cities across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania will be the latest customers that can get the 5G Home Internet service.
The Uncarrier says that should cover 9 million new homes and that 3 million people who haven’t had broadband access will be covered in this new rollout.
Check T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability
Covering over 50 million US homes now, you can check if T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:
Here’s the detailed list of the 64 new Northeast cities with availability:
Connecticut
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
- New Haven-Milford
- Norwich-New London
- Torrington
Maryland
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
- California-Lexington Park
- Easton
- Hagerstown-Martinsburg
- Salisbury
Massachusetts
- Barnstable
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Springfield
- Vineyard Haven
- Worcester
New Jersey
- Atlantic City-Hammonton
- Ocean City
- Trenton-Princeton
- Vineland-Bridgeton
New York
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy
- Amsterdam
- Auburn
- Batavia
- Binghamton
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga
- Corning
- Cortland
- Elmira
- Glens Falls
- Hudson
- Ithaca
- Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
- Kingston
- Malone
- New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Ogdensburg-Massena
- Olean
- Oneonta
- Plattsburgh
- Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown
- Rochester
- Seneca Falls
- Syracuse
- Utica-Rome
- Watertown-Fort Drum
Pennsylvania
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
- Bloomsburg-Berwick
- Chambersburg-Waynesboro
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lewisburg
- Lock Haven
- New Castle
- Oil City
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Pittsburgh
- Pottsville
- Reading
- Sayre
- Scranton-Wilkes-Barre
- Sunbury
- York-Hanover
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.