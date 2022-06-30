T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet service to 81 more cities in these states

T-Mobile expanded its 5G Home Internet coverage from 30 to 40 million US homes back in April and launched its “Internet Freedom” initiative in May. Now the Uncarrier is out with the news that its 5G Home Internet has expanded to 81 new cities across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

T-Mobile has been putting lots of energy into ramping up its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible for customers.

After rolling out coverage to 40 million US homes this spring, its 5G Home Internet also got:

Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial

Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband

$50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)

$30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 81 new cities across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma will be the latest places customers can get the 5G Home Internet service. And that should cover 5 million new homes.

You can check if 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:

Here’s the full list of the 81 new cities with availability:

Colorado

Boulder

Breckenridge

Cañon City

Colorado Springs

Craig

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Fort Collins

Fort Morgan

Glenwood Springs

Grand Junction

Greeley

Montrose

Pueblo

Steamboat Springs

Iowa

Ames

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Clinton

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

Des Moines-West Des Moines

Dubuque

Fairfield

Fort Madison-Keokuk

Iowa City

Marshalltown

Mason City

Muscatine

Omaha-Council Bluffs

Spencer

Spirit Lake

Waterloo-Cedar Falls

Kansas

Atchison

Coffeyville

Dodge City

Emporia

Hutchinson

Lawrence

Manhattan

McPherson

Parsons

Pittsburg

Salina

Topeka

Wichita

Winfield

Missouri

Branson

Columbia

Fort Leonard Wood

Hannibal

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kansas City

Kennett

Kirksville

Marshall

Maryville

Mexico

Rolla

Sedalia

Sikeston

Springfield

St. Joseph

St. Louis

Warrensburg

West Plains

Oklahoma

Ada

Ardmore

Bartlesville

Duncan

Durant

Elk City

Guymon

Lawton

Miami

Muskogee

Oklahoma City

Shawnee

Stillwater

Tahlequah

Tulsa

Woodward

