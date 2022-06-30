T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet service to 81 more cities in these states

- Jun. 30th 2022 6:38 am PT

T-Mobile expanded its 5G Home Internet coverage from 30 to 40 million US homes back in April and launched its “Internet Freedom” initiative in May. Now the Uncarrier is out with the news that its 5G Home Internet has expanded to 81 new cities across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

T-Mobile has been putting lots of energy into ramping up its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible for customers.

After rolling out coverage to 40 million US homes this spring, its 5G Home Internet also got:

  • Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial 
  • Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband
  • $50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)
  • $30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 81 new cities across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma will be the latest places customers can get the 5G Home Internet service. And that should cover 5 million new homes.

You can check if 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:

Here’s the full list of the 81 new cities with availability:

Colorado

  • Boulder
  • Breckenridge
  • Cañon City
  • Colorado Springs
  • Craig
  • Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Fort Collins
  • Fort Morgan
  • Glenwood Springs
  • Grand Junction
  • Greeley
  • Montrose
  • Pueblo
  • Steamboat Springs

Iowa

  • Ames
  • Burlington
  • Cedar Rapids
  • Clinton
  • Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Fairfield
  • Fort Madison-Keokuk
  • Iowa City
  • Marshalltown
  • Mason City
  • Muscatine
  • Omaha-Council Bluffs
  • Spencer
  • Spirit Lake
  • Waterloo-Cedar Falls

Kansas   

  • Atchison
  • Coffeyville
  • Dodge City
  • Emporia
  • Hutchinson
  • Lawrence
  • Manhattan
  • McPherson
  • Parsons
  • Pittsburg
  • Salina
  • Topeka
  • Wichita
  • Winfield

Missouri

  • Branson
  • Columbia
  • Fort Leonard Wood
  • Hannibal
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kansas City
  • Kennett
  • Kirksville
  • Marshall
  • Maryville
  • Mexico
  • Rolla
  • Sedalia
  • Sikeston
  • Springfield
  • St. Joseph
  • St. Louis
  • Warrensburg
  • West Plains

Oklahoma

  • Ada
  • Ardmore
  • Bartlesville
  • Duncan
  • Durant
  • Elk City
  • Guymon
  • Lawton
  • Miami
  • Muskogee
  • Oklahoma City
  • Shawnee
  • Stillwater
  • Tahlequah
  • Tulsa
  • Woodward

