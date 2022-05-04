T-Mobile 5G Home Internet promises $50/month lifetime rate, $20 off for phone subscribers, covering fees for switchers
It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet and today the Uncarrier has announced a slew of updates to make the service more appealing than ever. From a free trial, up to $500 in early termination fee coverage, $50/month lifetime price lock, and even $50 off an Apple TV, T-Mobile is aiming to give customers the “freedom to switch” from their existing broadband provider.
At the end of April, T-Mobile expanded the coverage of its 5G Home Internet from 30 to 40 million households. And today during its Internet Freedom Uncarrier event, T-Mobile announced a big initiative to get new customers to try out the service including:
- Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial
- Zero cost to cancel your broadband (up to $500)
- $50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)
- $30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers
Additional promotions include:
- $50 off any streaming device including Apple TV
- 50% off YouTube TV for a year
- Access to T-Mobile Tuesday deals
T-Mobile also announced that its 5G Business Internet is now available everywhere in the US that its wireless service reaches.
As a refresher, T-Mobile touts its 5G Home Internet features:
- $50/month with AutoPay, period. No added taxes or fees. No equipment fees. No contracts. No surprises or exploding bills.
- Fast and unlimited. With expected average speeds of 100 Mbps for most new customers, it’ll handle all your home’s needs, with unlimited data and no caps.
- 5G powered. T-Mobile ships a 4G/5G gateway to your home.
- Easy to setup. Plug it in, download the app and follow a few simple instructions. You’re online in minutes.
You can check if the service is available in your area and learn more in the event video below:
