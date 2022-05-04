T-Mobile 5G Home Internet promises $50/month lifetime rate, $20 off for phone subscribers, covering fees for switchers

It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet and today the Uncarrier has announced a slew of updates to make the service more appealing than ever. From a free trial, up to $500 in early termination fee coverage, $50/month lifetime price lock, and even $50 off an Apple TV, T-Mobile is aiming to give customers the “freedom to switch” from their existing broadband provider.

At the end of April, T-Mobile expanded the coverage of its 5G Home Internet from 30 to 40 million households. And today during its Internet Freedom Uncarrier event, T-Mobile announced a big initiative to get new customers to try out the service including:

Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial

Zero cost to cancel your broadband (up to $500)

$50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)

$30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

Additional promotions include:

$50 off any streaming device including Apple TV

50% off YouTube TV for a year

Access to T-Mobile Tuesday deals

T-Mobile also announced that its 5G Business Internet is now available everywhere in the US that its wireless service reaches.

As a refresher, T-Mobile touts its 5G Home Internet features:

$50/month with AutoPay, period. No added taxes or fees. No equipment fees. No contracts. No surprises or exploding bills.

Fast and unlimited. With expected average speeds of 100 Mbps for most new customers, it’ll handle all your home’s needs, with unlimited data and no caps.

5G powered. T-Mobile ships a 4G/5G gateway to your home.

Easy to setup. Plug it in, download the app and follow a few simple instructions. You’re online in minutes.

You can check if the service is available in your area and learn more in the event video below:

