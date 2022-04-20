T-Mobile expands its $50 unlimited 5G Home Internet from 30 to 40 million households

It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its affordable 5G Home Internet and it appears it’s being adopted quickly. Along with the anniversary, the uncarrier announced the service is now available to 10 million additional households, making it accessible for a total of 40 million US homes.

T-Mobile shared the news in a press release this morning that it reached 1 million users on its 5G Home Internet in the first year with the expectation of hitting 7-8 million customers for the service by 2025.

CEO Mike Sievert said the fast growth of the T-Mobile 5G Home Internet “underscores how hungry customers are for a real alternative to the Carriers and the Landline ISPs.” Per T-Mobile, growing its home internet solution to 1 million users over the last year has made it the “fastest growing broadband provider in America.”

And now the T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available to 40 million US homes, up from the 30 million it launched with. The service has a number of compelling features like no contracts or equipment fees, 100 Mbps average download speeds, unlimited data with no cap, self-setup, and more from just $50/month.

You can check if the service is available in your area here.

$50/month with AutoPay, period. No added taxes or fees. No equipment fees. No contracts. No surprises or exploding bills.

Fast and unlimited. With expected average speeds of 100 Mbps for most new customers, it’ll handle all your home’s needs, with unlimited data and no caps.

5G powered. T-Mobile ships a 4G/5G gateway to your home.

Easy to setup. Plug it in, download the app and follow a few simple instructions. You’re online in minutes.

Backed by experts. When you need help, dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

T-Mobile also offers 5G Business Internet plans for small companies with up to 20 employees as well as an enterprise solution.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: