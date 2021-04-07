T-Mobile officially debuts 5G home internet with no data cap or contract from $60/month

T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service has been in the works for several years and today the carrier has officially launched the offering. The company says its 5G home internet is available for 30 million homes in the US and offers some compelling features like average speeds around 100Mbps, no data caps, hardware rentals, or contracts from $60/month.

T-Mobile announced its latest Uncarrier moves today in a livestream and press release (via The Verge).

First up, the carrier’s 5G home internet service is built on the mid-band spectrum that it says makes it “one of the largest broadband providers in the entire country by service area.” And that it offers connectivity even in rural areas.

T-Mobile Home Internet access in rural communities is possible because the Un-carrier’s 5G network isn’t just America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. It’s also America’s biggest RURAL 5G network — by a LOT. T-Mobile’s 5G network spans 1.6 million square miles, with 1.45 million of that coverage in small town America. That’s nearly 5x larger than Verizon and more than double AT&T. This means the Un-carrier is delivering choice and competition to rural areas that have been underserved for far too long.

T-Mobile touts 30 million households will have access to the new service starting today – “That’s already more homes than Verizon hopes to cover by the end of 2023.”

With autopay, T-Mobile’s 5G home internet runs $60/month. You can check if the service is available in your area here.

T-Mobile says these are the highlights:

Great value. $60/month, with AutoPay, period. No added taxes or fees. No equipment fees. No contracts. No surprises or exploding bills.

Fast and unlimited. With expected average speeds of 100 Mbps for most new customers, it’ll handle all your home’s needs, with unlimited data and no caps.

5G powered. T-Mobile ships a 4G/5G gateway to your home.

Easy to setup. Plug it in, download the app and follow a few simple instructions. You’re online in minutes.

Backed by experts. When you need help, dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

T-Mobile also made some other 5G announcements like offering a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone for anyone who wants to trade a device in, a new Unlimited 5G plan “trade-up”, and the creation of 7,500 new jobs in “small town USA.”

You can check out all the details in the video below and the carrier’s press release.

Last month T-Mobile also debuted a new 5G Home Office Internet plan for enterprise customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: