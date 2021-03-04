T-Mobile aims to lead the enterprise market with new 5G unlimited plans and ‘Home Office Internet’

During an Uncarrier livestream event today, T-Mobile unveiled its latest 5G offerings, and they’re specifically for businesses and organizations. The carrier is launching new Enterprise Unlimited Plans, the “Collaborate” phone system, Home Office Internet, and aiming to outdo Verizon and AT&T with better performance and coverage as well as more affordable prices.

The Uncarrier’s new enterprise offerings are part of the new “T-Mobile WFX” that’s powered its 5G network. The company is looking to offer more affordable and better performing 4G and 5G connectivity for businesses and organizations of all sizes.

T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited

Is your company ready for the 5G future? If you’re still chained to a plan from one of the old school carriers, the answer is “not so much.” With Verizon and AT&T control of the enterprise market, they have 50% of enterprise employees locked into pooled and shared plans that deliver just a fraction of the data usage employees will need in a 5G world. Enterprises have shelled out hundreds of millions to manage their data plans, based on estimates. That was before 5G. If nothing changes and with data usage forecast to skyrocket on 5G, businesses can expect to fork over another $2.5 BILLION in the next five years just for overages.

Here’s what T-Mobile is promising with these new Enterprise Unlimited plans:

Unlimited data at the same or better price compared to Verizon’s and AT&T’s limited, shared, pooled plans

5G access on the nation’s biggest, fastest 5G network

The certainty and peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ll never pay overages

Grateful employees who no longer have to worry that they’ll hit their data limit before they finish their work

A true work-from-anywhere workforce because T-Mobile for Business plans all come with smartphone mobile hotspot data

The ability to seize first-mover advantage on next-gen 5G innovations vs competitors trapped on last-gen plans and technology

T-Mobile Collaborate

Along with the new plans, T-Mobile is bundling its new enterprise-grade phone system. Here’s what the Uncarrier says Collaborate will deliver:

An enterprise-grade phone system with cloud flexibility that can replace your entire legacy business phone system including that old, expensive PBX

Video and voice conferencing that make it easy to host effective meeting from anywhere in HD, without PINs

Built-in AI including an AI assistant to take notes and follow up on action items so everyone is more productive

Built-in integration with leading workplace apps including Microsoft 365

Fast, simple virtual installation from anywhere in minutes, saving time and money

Launching on March 5, the Enterprise Unlimited plans and Collaborate come together and start from $37/line per month.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet

Finally, T-Mobile says it’s looking to help businesses avoid millions of dollars lost to productivity issues caused by poor internet and poor device security.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet delivers a separate, high-security connection for employees working from home designed specifically to solve these problems. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier’s new 5G network is so powerful it makes replacing broadband in the home a reality for millions of people with blazing fast speeds.

It offers both 4G and 5G connections via a dedicated router. T-Mobile says it will be available to 60 million households when it launches and hopes to cover over 90 million households by 2025.

A dedicated router that prioritizes access to employee devices and filters non-business content, so WFH employees can stay productive while the rest of the household can stream, study, game, and more on personal Wi-Fi without disrupting work

Enterprise-grade protection that is significantly more secure than personal Wi-Fi networks

Access to a nationwide network so businesses can cut loose the hodgepodge of regional ISPs and their inconsistent services

Simple, easy, cost-effective deployment with a T-Mobile router shipped directly to employees that they can install in minutes

T-Mobile’s award-winning around-the-clock support from the company ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for businesses of all sizes for four years straight

T-Mobile Home Office Internet will start from $90/line per month and launch on March 22.

These new enterprise announcements come after T-Mobile just introduced a new truly unlimited play (no throttling) for consumers.

Check out more on the new WFX enterprise initiative in the video below and blog post from T-Mobile here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: