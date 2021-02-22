The Uncarrier is out today with a new cellular plan that boasts truly unlimited data with no slowdowns. While that might sound strange at first, most US carriers’ “unlimited plans” actually become throttled after a certain amount of data use. T-Mobile’s new unlimited 5G plan also features support for streaming 4K video, and a solid hotspot allowance.

Spotted by The Verge, T-Mobile announced its two newest plans today in a blog post. The most intriguing of the two is the new “Magenta MAX” unlimited 5G plan.

T-Mobile says it’s the first US carrier to start “delivering unlimited Premium Data — both 4G LTE and 5G on your smartphone, so you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use.”

The Magenta MAX plan is the replacement for the previous Magenta Plus and officially launches on February 24 (available for consumers and small businesses).

Here’s a look at the features of Magenta MAX (on the right):

For the launch of the new MAX plan, the Uncarrier is offering it at a discounted $47/month (normally $57/month).

T-Mobile is also looking to encourage consumers to leave AT&T and Verizon with its “zero cost to switch” program. Essentially you can bring your own eligible device get set up for free and get up to $650 to pay off your remaining hardware balance with AT&T or Verizon.

Check out the full terms and conditions of the new Magenta MAX plan (link in the small print new the top). And you can find T-Mobile’s coverage map here.

Does this new offering sound enticing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

