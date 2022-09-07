Apple Watch Series 8 officially announced with women’s health focus, international roaming, low power mode, Crash Detection, more

Apple has finally unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 8. After months of rumors, the company has announced the successor of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here’s everything new.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 offers the same screen sizes as its predecessor. In 41mm and 45mm, the Watch offers the same Always-On display from previous generations. After a year without new sensors, Apple has finally introduced a new body temperature sensor.

With two temperature sensors – one in the bottom and one at the screen – Apple Watch Series 8 will be fundamental for women’s health by tracking ovulation cycle.

The Watch will also detect car crashing, with a new Crash Detection feature that works just like Fall Detection. When the Watch believes you’ve been in an accident, it asks you and then calls emergency. It uses a new technology with more gyroscope sensors.

Apple Watch Series 8 has an 18-hours all-day battery life. With a new Low Power Mode, the Apple Watch offers up to 36 hours of battery life. In addition, for the first time, the smartwatch will offer International Roaming.

Different from past years, Series 8 will be available in two finishes, aluminum and stainless steel. Here are the colors unveiled:

Aluminum : midnight, starlight, silver, and (PRODUCT) RED

: midnight, starlight, silver, and (PRODUCT) RED Stainless steel: silver, gold, and graphite;

In addition, Apple announced it will keep its partnership with Nike and Hermès.

Apple Watch Series 8 will take advantage of the new watchOS 9 update. Bringing new Watch Faces, a revamped Workout app, and a new Medication app.

With an 18 hours-long battery life, the new Watch starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for Cellular version. Apple includes Apple Fitness+ for three months for new customers. Its pre-sale starts today, with general sales planned for September 16.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: