AppleCare+ now includes ‘unlimited’ repairs for accidental damage

Benjamin Mayo

- Sep. 7th 2022 12:01 pm PT

AppleCare+
AppleCare+ has been quietly upgraded today, following the announcement of the iPhone 14. Previously, AppleCare+ allowed for two incidents of accidental damage cover every year.

Starting today, that cap has been lifted. Apple now touts unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection, for as long as you keep paying.

Unless you are really clumsy, you probably wouldn’t exceed two repairs per year anyway. However, it’s nice to have that peace of mind of unlimited repairs, without incurring additional charges.

(Presumably, the advertised unlimited offering will have some practical limits to prevent abuse of the system.)

Where available, AppleCare+ Theft and Loss still covers up to two incidents of theft or loss every year.

In addition to unlimited repairs, AppleCare+ includes other benefits like Express Replacement Service — Apple ships you a replacement phone whilst they conduct a repair on your device — and 24/7 priority support access.

AppleCare+ for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro costs $9.99 per month. You can subscribe on a monthly basis until you decide to cancel. Alternatively, you can buy two years of coverage upfront for $199.

