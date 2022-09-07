Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive, Tim Cook, and others team up to launch the ‘Steve Jobs Archive’

CodeCon 2022 held an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs on Wednesday. Together they talked about the legacy of Steve Jobs and the impact he had on many people’s lives. Now they’ve all teamed up to launch the “Steve Jobs Archive” with important memories of Jobs.

The online archive features historical materials related to Steve Jobs. According to its official description, some of this content has never been seen by the public until now.

The Archive will act as a repository of historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public. It will also develop programs, initiatives, partnerships, and fellowships aimed at new generations.

The beautifully designed website has audios, videos, and even emails from Jobs. One of them is particularly interesting: an email that Steve Jobs sent to himself in 2010. “I am moved by music I did not create myself. When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive,” he wrote.

“Steve possessed a boundless sense of possibility and a belief in the power of individuals to make an enduring contribution to humanity,” said Laurene Powell Jobs. “My hope is that the Archive will be a place to draw inspiration from Steve’s life and work, spurring new generations to make their own contributions to our common future.” In this spirit, the Steve Jobs Archive will tell stories and forge opportunities that encourage people to expand their own sense of what is possible.

In addition to historical content, the archive will also be a new way to develop programs, initiatives, and partnerships aimed at new generations.

You can access the new Steve Jobs Archive right here.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: