Apple updates its homepage with tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Apple on Thursday updated its homepage with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Now, Apple.com’s main webpage features a photo of the Queen with the message “In Memoriam. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The photo highlighted by Apple was taken by Dorothy Wilding on February 26, 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch. As reported by BBC, The Queen “died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.”

The news was confirmed by the press this afternoon. Now the throne has been assumed by her son Charles, who is now King Charles III.

In the past, Apple has used its website to pay tribute to other personalities, such as congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, Nelson Mandela, and even Steve Jobs – Apple’s cofounder and former CEO. Mentions of any Apple products, including those announced yesterday, have been removed from Apple’s homepage.

