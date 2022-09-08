Have power outages be a thing of the past, with the BLUETTI AC500 & B300S modular power station

Think of the new BLUETTI AC500 & B300S modular power station as a power bank for your entire home. It can provide enough power to keep your home up-and-running through an outage lasting one or more days – and be ready to go again in around a two-hour charge.

The modular design lets you decide how much power you need, and the system is portable, so that you can keep all your home comforts when going off-grid …

A home power station is designed to provide peace of mind against anything from a routine power outage to an emergency like a hurricane or flood that can disrupt power supplies for days on end.

Unlike smaller systems designed to keep a few gadgets powered, the AC500 with B300S battery packs is sufficiently beefy to power all your home appliances – including AC.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S modular design

One of the best features of the BLUETTI AC500 system is the modular design.

With an all-in-one power station, you have to know in advance how much power you need – and once you’ve made the purchase, you’re stuck with it. With the BLUETTI system, you can start with as little as one battery and later add extra ones, up to a maximum of six.

The brains of the system – and the unit providing nine different power outlets – is the AC500. You then connect one or more B300S batteries to this.

Capacity

Each battery pack powers a typical home for one day, giving you up to six days of off-grid living. Maximum capacity is a mind-blowing 18,432Wh, delivered through a 5,000W inverter. You can even connect two systems together to double the capacity to 36,864Wh (this requires a Fusion Box Pro, sold separately)!

You can charge the system at a massive 8,000W. With two B300S batteries connected, this will take you from 0% to 100% charge in around two hours. So if you find yourself in a situation where grid power cuts in and out, as is sometimes the case with natural emergencies, you can quickly recharge your system ready for the next outage.

Portability

The BLUETTI AC500 isn’t just a home power station: it’s also a portable system that you can quickly and easily move to an RV for fully off-grid trips. The unit weighs 66 pounds (30Kg), and measures 20.5×12.8×14.1in (520×325×358mm).

If you’re taking a road trip, and can charge at lunch stops, just 30 minutes will take you from 0% to 50% capacity.

But grid power isn’t the only way to charge the system. You can also use solar panels, a gas-powered generator, lead-acid batteries, or even your car cigarette lighter.

Once parked up, the system gives you more power than a typical gas-powered generator, with none of the noise, fuel costs, or pollution.

App control and monitoring

BLUETTI also removes the guesswork from battery power. The companion app shows you exactly how much power you are using, and how much capacity remains. You can also switch the system on and off remotely,

Similarly when charging, you can simply open the app to see charging rate and capacity.

Longevity

Unlike systems which use lead-acid batteries, the BLUETTI B300S battery packs are lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP):

Zero maintenance

Long life-span (10+ years)

Safe

Lightweight

High efficiency

Fast charging

An advanced built-in battery management system (BMS) ensures that the batteries are charged and discharged so as to maximize their life. The system comes complete with a 3-year warranty.

Sustainability

BLUETTI’s vision is to deliver an eco-friendly experience to users, while creating a sustainable future for the planet. The company has more than 10 years of industry experience in both indoor and outdoor energy storage solutions.

The BLUETTI AC500 & B300S system is available from today from Indiegogo with a special preorder price.

