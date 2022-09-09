iPhone 14 launch plagued by major Apple Store errors; delivery estimates slip to October

The iPhone 14 launch has been anything but smooth. The Apple Store Online and Apple Store are both going through some major issues this morning, leading to server errors, trade-in failures, double orders, and much more. At the same time, delivery estimates for many iPhone 14 models have already slipped into mid-October…
As is tradition, the Apple Store app and Apple Online Store both went offline overnight as Apple prepared for iPhone 14 pre-orders. Both options were scheduled to come back online at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. For some people, both came back online right on time, while others were stuck waiting. By the time some of us got into the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app, pre-order shipping times were already delayed until late September for many configurations.
But that’s only the beginning. The checkout process has been far from reliable today, with many iPhone 14 buyers taking to Twitter to complain of major errors in the Apple Store app and on the Apple website. Many 9to5Mac staffers have also had similar problems, including yours truly.
A recap of some of the problems:
- Apple Store checkout process throwing up error messages
- Apple trade-in features giving error messages
- The Apple Store Online website redirects to “Page Not Found”
- Apple Store app: “Cannot connect to the Apple Store. You must connect to the Internet to access the Apple Store.”
- Carrier approvals via the Apple Store are not processing correctly and showing error messages.
- Some users are seeing delivery estimates pushed back after placing their order, despite being told they’d get it on launch day.
- Some users end up with multiple orders because the Apple Store says the order failed, but it was actually completed.
Unsurprisingly, many of the carriers are experiencing similar issues. The T-Mobile ordering process has been completely down since pre-orders began, while the AT&T and Verizon websites have also been glitchy.
These Apple Store glitches haven’t affected everyone, and there are a number of people who got through immediately and completed their iPhone 14 pre-order without issues. That’s the beauty of the internet.
Amid all of these problems, iPhone 14 supply is already dwindling. Almost every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configuration is now back-ordered until October. The new space black color seems to be the most popular as it is severely more supply constrained than the others.
The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are not facing supply constraints to the degree of the Pro models. An analyst this morning said that Apple is expecting the early iPhone 14 pre-orders to be dominated by the “Pro” models, which could account for as much as 85% of orders.
Were you able to successfully order an iPhone 14 this morning? What delivery date did you get? Let us know down in the comments.
