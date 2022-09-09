T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 Pro images mistakenly show the separate pill + hole punch design

In the months leading up to the iPhone 14 Pro announcement, we were all expecting a new version of the notch with two physically separated cutouts. One of those cutouts was said to be a hole-punch, while the other would be pill-shaped. As we all know by now, Apple had a surprise in store: a new Dynamic Island cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro.

T-Mobile’s listings for the iPhone 14 Pro, however, shows off the iPhone 14 that almost was…

The iPhone 14 Pro uses what Apple calls the Dynamic Island. The display panel itself still uses two separate cutouts, but you wouldn’t know because Apple has taken that area of the screen and made it fully interactive. The display panel itself still has those two separate cutouts, but Apple has used software to make it essentially a dynamic status bar for your iPhone. It’s a really impressive design.

T-Mobile appears to be living in an alternate reality where the Dynamic Island doesn’t exist, as spotted by Sam Kohl on Twitter. The carrier’s listings for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in space black and silver don’t show the Dynamic Notch. Instead, they show the fully separated cutouts like the early rumors suggested.

This is actually pretty interesting. Outside of the missing Dynamic Island, the images look like official renders straight from Apple using the iPhone 14 Pro wallpaper.

It seems like T-Mobile had been following the iPhone 14 Pro rumors and had some placeholder images. Once the iPhone 14 Pro was officially announced, it slapped on the official Apple wallpaper, and forgot to fix the rest of the render for two of device’s colors.

It’s also worth remembering that Apple does not acknowledge the fact that the pill and hole punch cutouts are actually separated. All of the company’s marketing images show the two connected via the Dynamic Island.

T-Mobile hasn’t yet corrected these images, but we’re guessing it won’t take long once they realize it…what do you think of this alternate reality imagined by T-Mobile? Let us know down in the comments.

Something is up with T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 render 🤔💊 pic.twitter.com/mdhqcRZJ1P — Sam Kohl (@iupdate) September 9, 2022

