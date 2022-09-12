Apple TV+ at the Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ wins best comedy, Jason Sudeikis wins best lead actor in a comedy, more

Chance Miller

- Sep. 12th 2022 8:30 pm PT

Cast of Ted Lasso 'not ready to say goodbye' as they shoot final season
0 Comments

Tonight marks the 74th Emmy Awards, and as expected, Apple TV+ had a strong showing thanks to Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ hit comedy scored a number of awards throughout the night. Jason Sudeikis took home the award for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso. The show Ted Lasso itself also took home the top prize of the night.

Apple TV+ went into the night with 52 Primetime Emmy nominations across a number of different categories and it was a consistent stream of wins throughout the night.

Most notably, Ted Lasso took home one of the top honors of the night, earning the title of Outstanding Comedy Series and beating out some equally incredible shows (Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, What We do in the Shadows).

Here’s a rundown of every Apple TV+ victor at the 74th Emmy Awards tonight:

  • Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
  • Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Directing, Comedy: MJ Delany, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” (Ted Lasso)
  • Outstanding Original music and Lyrics: Schmigadoon!, “Corn Puddin'” by Cinco Paul
  • Outstanding Main Title Design: Severance
  • Outstanding Music Composition for a Series: Severance
  • Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

On the flip side, the Apple TV+ original Severance did not take home the wins across the top categories in which it was nominated. In the coveted Outstanding Drama Series category, Severance was beat out by Succession. Severance‘s Adam Scott was nominated for in the Best Lead Actor in the Drama category, but that award was given to Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae.

You can view the full list of Emmy winners right here.

Many were hoping that Jason Sudeikis might announce the release date for Ted Lasso season three during his acceptance speech, but that did not happen. Instead, he simply teased “we’ll see you for season three at some point.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Donate to support my mom's ALS battle