Apple TV+ at the Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ wins best comedy, Jason Sudeikis wins best lead actor in a comedy, more

Tonight marks the 74th Emmy Awards, and as expected, Apple TV+ had a strong showing thanks to Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ hit comedy scored a number of awards throughout the night. Jason Sudeikis took home the award for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso. The show Ted Lasso itself also took home the top prize of the night.

Apple TV+ went into the night with 52 Primetime Emmy nominations across a number of different categories and it was a consistent stream of wins throughout the night.

Most notably, Ted Lasso took home one of the top honors of the night, earning the title of Outstanding Comedy Series and beating out some equally incredible shows (Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, What We do in the Shadows).

Here’s a rundown of every Apple TV+ victor at the 74th Emmy Awards tonight:

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Directing, Comedy: MJ Delany, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Original music and Lyrics: Schmigadoon!, “Corn Puddin'” by Cinco Paul

Outstanding Main Title Design: Severance

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series: Severance

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

On the flip side, the Apple TV+ original Severance did not take home the wins across the top categories in which it was nominated. In the coveted Outstanding Drama Series category, Severance was beat out by Succession. Severance‘s Adam Scott was nominated for in the Best Lead Actor in the Drama category, but that award was given to Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae.

You can view the full list of Emmy winners right here.

Many were hoping that Jason Sudeikis might announce the release date for Ted Lasso season three during his acceptance speech, but that did not happen. Instead, he simply teased “we’ll see you for season three at some point.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: