Apple TV+ scores 51 Primetime Emmy nominations, led by Severance and Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ today received 51 nominations for its content at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. The recognition was led by hit comedy Ted Lasso and this year’s breakout sci-fi workplace drama Severance.
Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series again, following its awards sweep last year. Severance saw top-line recognition for Best Drama Series, Adam Scott as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, ad both John Turturro and Christopher Walken got Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations.
The 51 total is a substantial increase over the 34 nominations Apple got last year, representing the continued expansion of Apple’s library of original TV shows. We’ll find out how many nominations convert into wins on 13 September, when the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony is held.
This year, the company will be particularly pleased with the reception for Severance, which now gives Apple a solid entrant in the prestigious drama categories, after already cracking comedy thanks to Ted Lasso.
Its original drama awards magnate The Morning Show has not managed to attain the Best Drama Series accolade to date, although it continues to accrue acting nominations.
Here’s the full breakdown of Apple’s nominations this year:
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour)
Severance
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (Half-Hour)
Schimgadoon!
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Severance
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Schimgadoon!
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – iPhone 13 Pro
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Severance
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Severance x2
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso x2
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Main Title Design
Foundation
Lisey’s Story
Pachinko
Severance
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series
Schimgadoon!
Severance
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Severance
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Severance (Adam Scott)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Morning Show (Reese Witherspoon)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
The Morning Show (Billy Crudup)
Severance (John Turturro, Christopher Walken)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Severance (Patricia Arquette)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (James Lance, Sam Richardson)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Harriet Walter)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Morning Show (Marcia Gay Harden)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Central Park (Stanley Tucci)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Drama Series
Severance
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Foundation
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
SEE
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Severance
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The Problem With Jon Stewart
