Apple TV+ scores 51 Primetime Emmy nominations, led by Severance and Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ today received 51 nominations for its content at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. The recognition was led by hit comedy Ted Lasso and this year’s breakout sci-fi workplace drama Severance.

Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series again, following its awards sweep last year. Severance saw top-line recognition for Best Drama Series, Adam Scott as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, ad both John Turturro and Christopher Walken got Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations.

The 51 total is a substantial increase over the 34 nominations Apple got last year, representing the continued expansion of Apple’s library of original TV shows. We’ll find out how many nominations convert into wins on 13 September, when the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony is held.

This year, the company will be particularly pleased with the reception for Severance, which now gives Apple a solid entrant in the prestigious drama categories, after already cracking comedy thanks to Ted Lasso.

Its original drama awards magnate The Morning Show has not managed to attain the Best Drama Series accolade to date, although it continues to accrue acting nominations.

Here’s the full breakdown of Apple’s nominations this year:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour)

Severance

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (Half-Hour)

Schimgadoon!

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Severance

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Schimgadoon!

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – iPhone 13 Pro

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Severance

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Severance x2

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso x2

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Main Title Design

Foundation

Lisey’s Story

Pachinko

Severance

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series

Schimgadoon!

Severance

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Severance

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Severance (Adam Scott)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Morning Show (Reese Witherspoon)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

The Morning Show (Billy Crudup)

Severance (John Turturro, Christopher Walken)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Severance (Patricia Arquette)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (James Lance, Sam Richardson)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Harriet Walter)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Morning Show (Marcia Gay Harden)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Central Park (Stanley Tucci)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

Severance

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Foundation

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

SEE

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Severance

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

The Problem With Jon Stewart

