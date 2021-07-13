Apple TV+ scores at the Emmys with 34 nominations, led by hit Ted Lasso

The awards nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been announced today and Apple TV+ is leading the Comedy categories thanks to heartwarming hit Ted Lasso. The series was placed in the Best Comedy category, and Jason Sudeikis was nominated for best lead actor in a comedy series. The Ted Lasso cast earned three nominations for best supporting actor with recognition for Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed. Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple were also nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Ted Lasso’s performance at the Emmys mirrors the success the comedy has seen at other high-profile awards shows including winning a Peabody Award and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

Last year, Apple received 18 Primetime Emmy nominations in total thanks in large part to its flagship drama series The Morning Show. It went on to secure one win for Billy Crudup’s supporting actor performance in The Morning Show. This year, we’ll have to wait until the official Emmy’s ceremony on 20 September to see if Apple TV+ converts any of its 2021 nominations into award wins.

Notably, The Morning Show was not eligible for this year’s Emmy because its season two release was delayed due to the pandemic. (Season two starts September 17, so naturally Apple will be hoping for a strong reception in next year’s award season.)

The complete list of Emmy nominations for Apple TV+

Ted Lasso: Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Ted Lasso: Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Servant (2:00): Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Ted Lasso (Zach Braff, MJ Delaney, Declan Lowney): Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Boys State: Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You, Make Rebecca Great Again): Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Billie Eilish, The Word’s A Little Blurry: Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special: Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Billie Eilish, The Word’s A Little Blurry: Outstanding Music Direction

Ted Lasso: Outstanding Main Title Theme Music

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis): Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift): Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple): Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Central Park (Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci): Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Mythic Quest (Anthony Hopkins): Outstanding Narrator

The Year Earth Changed (David Attenborough): Outstanding Narrator

Ted Lasso: Outstanding Comedy Series

Boys State: Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Mythic Quest (Everlight): Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You): Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Billie Eilish, The Word’s A Little Blurry: Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You): Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Billie Eilish, The Word’s A Little Blurry: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Ted Lasso (Pilot, Make Rebecca Great Again): Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Carpool Karaoke: Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

We’ll see if Apple collects any wins for its nominations at the Primetime Emmy’s award ceremony on 19 September.

As an upstart service focused on exclusives and no catalog content, Apple TV+ has aggressively campaigned for awards recognition with its slate of premium originals. It is hoping to establish itself as a front-running streaming service with prestige to attract top Hollywood talent, and ultimately drive consumer adoption of TV+ with millions of subscribers.

To date, Apple has succeeded on the first part of that aim and it has dozens of titles in production featuring high-profile actors and directors. However, it remains unclear exactly how many people are watching Apple TV+ shows … especially as the lengthy free trial periods are now expiring.

Apple has not released firm number on its total subscribers or viewing figures for any of its content. However, it seems pretty obvious that the company’s biggest success so far has been Ted Lasso, which has become somewhat of a worldwide phenomenon. Season two of Ted Lasso kicks off in a little over a week’s time, with the first episode of the new season premiering on July 23rd.

