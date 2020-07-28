Apple TV+ scores its first-ever Emmy nominations for ‘The Morning Show’ and more

After winning a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this week, Apple TV+ has now scored its first-ever Primetime Emmy nominations. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards this morning, and Apple TV+ received 18 nominations.

Apple’s flagship original series The Morning Show received seven nominations. Jennifer Aniston was nominated in the “Best Actress in a Drama Series” category for her role as Alex Levy. This marks the first-ever dramatic Emmy nomination for Aniston, as Variety points out.

Best Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Meanwhile, Steve Carell was nominated in the “Best Actor in a Drama Series” category for his role on The Morning Show as Mitch Kessler. Here are the full nominations in this category:

Best Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

In total, Apple TV+ received 18 nominations this year. The full list can be found here.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Steve Carell in “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Mark Duplass in “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Martin Short in “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Mimi Leder for “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program – “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Main Title Design – “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special – “Beastie Boys Story”

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program – “Beastie Boys Story”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie – “Defending Jacob”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music – “Defending Jacob”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Leslie Odom Jr. in “Central Park”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special – “Home”

Outstanding Narrator – Chiwetel Ejiofor in “The Elephant Queen”

Netflix received an incredible 160 nominations this year, beating out HBO’s 107 nominations. HBO’s original limited series Watchmen received the most Emmy nominations of any show this year, coming in with 26 nominations.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The format of the event remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t expect things to look even close to normal this year given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

