tvOS 16 now available to Apple TV and HomePod users, here are the new features

After three months of beta testing, tvOS 16 is finally available to all users. With that, Apple TV and HomePod owners can take advantage of new functions, which, to be fair, are a little underwhelming compared to the other operating systems. Here’s everything new with it.

Today’s build is 2A932. Just like tvOS 15, Apple didn’t provide much information regarding tvOS 16. As the company focuses on other operating systems, it seems the company doesn’t think Apple TV has much to improve.

That said, here’s everything new with tvOS 16:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

HDR10+ support: The latest generation of high dynamic range technology will be supported in the Apple TV app on tvOS 16.

Video-forward featuring on the Apple TV+ tab: Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help users discover their next favorite Apple Original.

Apple Fitness+: With tvOS 16, at key moments in the workout, Intensity Metrics are called out and will appear on the screen for motivation. The intensities are Easy, Moderate, Hard, and All Out.

For the first time ever, Apple made a public beta version of HomePod Software 16. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changed with this operating system, although we’ll update the story once we learn if new Siri languages were added.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 or the other releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

