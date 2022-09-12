watchOS 9 brings enhanced Workout features, Medications app, and new faces to Apple Watch

After introducing three new Apple Watches during the “Far Out” event last week, Apple is now making watchOS 9 available to all users. After three months of beta testing, here are five reasons to update, as well as which Apple Watches can use this new operating system.

With that, all Apple Watch Series 4 users – or newer – can take advantage of watchOS 9. This is the biggest update in years, as Apple focuses on bigger screens and more capable Apple Watches. Here are five reasons to update to watchOS 9:

Revamped Workout app with a focus on runners

watchOS 9 brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Activity rings

Heart rate zones

Power

Elevation

Sleep app is now actually useful

After introducing the Sleep app with watchOS 8, Apple is finally adding more functionalities to it. Now, users can see how much time they spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep, as well as when they might have woken up.

In addition, the Sleep comparison charts in the updated Health app on iPhone let you see metrics like heart rate and respiratory rate.

watchOS 9 brings new Watch Faces and a new look to older ones

With watchOS 9, Apple is bringing four new Watch Faces: Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and Astronomy.

Lunar : Apple describes it as a watch face that “depicts the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and lunar calendar.”

: Apple describes it as a watch face that “depicts the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and lunar calendar.” Playtime: A dynamic and interactive watch face created in collaboration with illustrator and artist Joi Fulton.

A dynamic and interactive watch face created in collaboration with illustrator and artist Joi Fulton. Metropolitan: A classic watch face that replicates an analog watch but with multiple customization options.

A classic watch face that replicates an analog watch but with multiple customization options. Astronomy: Completely revamped, it adds super detailed 3D versions of the Earth and the Moon.

Apple also updated Modular, Modular Compact, X-Large, Simple, and Utility Watch Faces to take advantage of the larger displays available on the Apple Watch. The Portrait watch face now works with pet portraits.

Last but not least, all Nike watch faces are available to watchOS 9 users.

Medications app will remind you to take your pills

The new Medications app helps you discreetly and conveniently keep track of your medications, vitamins, and supplements. You can also log them from reminders.

In addition, this new app combines really well with Cycle Tracking, an app used to track menstrual cycles.

AFib history now at your wrist with watchOS 9

If you’ve been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, turn on AFib History to see an estimate of how frequently your heart is in arrhythmia. It’s important because it may relate to your risk of serious complications.

In the Health app, you can identify lifestyle factors that may influence the amount of time you spend in AFib — like sleep, exercise, and weight — and easily share that information with your doctor. You can also see the time of the day or week when your AFib is most frequent.

