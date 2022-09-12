watchOS 9 adds redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration

watchOS 9 is finally available to Apple Watch users. After three months of beta testing, the company highlighted several features that are now available but saved a few for the introduction of new Watches, such as the extreme-sports variant Apple Watch Ultra last week. One of the new features available with watchOS 9 is the redesigned Compass app with wayfinding integration.

According to Apple, the redesigned watchOS 9 Compass app provides more in-depth information and new zoomable views, including a “hybrid view that simultaneously shows both an analog compass dial and a digital view.” By turning the Digital Crown, the Compass app reveals an additional view that includes latitude, longitude, elevation, and incline, as well as an orienteering view showing Compass Waypoints and Backtrack.

Apple explains both:

Backtrack uses GPS data to create a path showing where the user has been, which is useful if they get lost or disoriented and need help retracing their steps. It can also turn on automatically in the background when off the grid. Compass Waypoints are a quick and convenient way to mark a location or point of interest directly in the app. Tapping the Compass Waypoint icon drops a waypoint. Selecting one provides a targeted view of the direction of the waypoint and an approximation of how far away it is.

As pointed out by UI/UX designer Matt Birchler on Twitter, it seems watchOS 9 new Compass app can automatically create a waypoint when you park the car, as you can see here.

During the “Far Out” keynote, Apple highlighted how the new Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra can create waypoints so users can find themselves even without an active internet connection by using the redesigned Compass with watchOS 9.

In addition, the new operating system is also bringing a revamped Workout app, Afib history information, several new and improved Watch Faces, and more. The best watchOS 9 features are here.

How do you like the new Compass app? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

You can turn the crown to get to a view that's close, but doesn't have the hands, at least. Also fun to learn it apparently also automatically creates a waypoint when you park your car 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Q4KVJVrKjA — Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) September 8, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: