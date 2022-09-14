iPhone 12 sees $329 discount in Wednesday’s best deals, Apple Pencil hits $70, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by one of the best prices yet on iPhone 12 for those who aren’t sold on the new 14 series handsets at $470. That’s joined by a rare chance to save on the original Apple Pencil for the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well as Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger returning to its $45 all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Not sold on Apple’s latest? iPhone 12 drops to $470

Early iPhone 14 reviews are in today, and if you’re not sold on bringing home Apple’s latest, Woot is delivering a 1-day sale on previous-generation iPhones. Available in Grade A refurbished condition, these are some of the lowest prices to date if not outright all-time lows with free shipping across the board for Prime members; a $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Leading the way is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $470 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date at $329 off. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is matching the second-best price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

The dust has now settled on iPhone 14 after Apple took to the stage last week and reviews have subsequently arrived from in-hand units, but those who don’t need the latest and greatest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking some of the best photos from a smartphone on the market.

Apple’s new MagSafe 3 Mac charger returns to $45 low

Joining the Magic Mac accessories we saw go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now continuing the savings over to some new official cables from Apple. Headlining the pair of notable price cuts, Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable has now been marked down to $45. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer amounts to only the second-ever discount while matching the all-time low.

Last fall, Apple refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Original Apple Pencil sees rare discount to $70

Amazon is now offering the original first-generation Apple Pencil for $70. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut in several months at $29 off. This is a return to the Amazon low, beats our previous July mention by $10, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in March.

The original Apple Pencil may not be designed for the latest pro iPads, but it is going to be a great option for anyone rocking the most recent 10.2-inch iPad and the like. It offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom.

