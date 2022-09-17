Here’s how iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display automatically turns off

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are finally out. People experiencing the Always-On display for the first time on an iPhone might have noticed that this feature is a bit too on. If you want to know when the Always-On display automatically turns off, now we have the answer.

Apple released a support document highlighting the Always-On display usage, as we already covered how most of it works here. Now, we’re going to detail when this feature turns off immediately.

Apple says the Always-On display goes dark when you don’t need it. To save battery life, the display is completely dark on these eight different occasions:

Your iPhone 14 Pro is lying face down;

Your iPhone is in your pocket or back;

Sleep Focus is on;

Low Power Mode is on;

Your iPhone is connected to CarPlay;

You’re using Continuity Camera;

You haven’t used your iPhone for a while;

Your iPhone detects that you moved away from it with a paired Apple Watch.

Interestingly enough, Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro learns your activity patterns and turns the display off and on accordingly, “including if you set up an alarm or sleep schedule.”

Regarding the paired Apple Watch, the company states that the Always-On display will turn on when your watch is close to your phone again, meaning you’ll always be the one seeing what’s on the screen.

If iPhone 14 Pro users don’t like the Always-On display feature, they can always turn it off. Early reviews show that there’s not much of a difference in having this feature on, as Apple only refreshes the display one time each second.

How’s your experience so far with the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max? How do you like the new Always-On display feature? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

