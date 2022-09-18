Protect your iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max with these rugged SUPCASE and i-Blason cases

iPhone 14 is officially here, and today we’re highlighting two excellent case lines to protect your investment. SUPCASE UB Pro and UB Pro Mag offer 360 degree protection with a drop test rating to give you peace of mind. i-Blason, a SUPCASE sister brand, offers the similarly ready-for-impact Armorbox and Ares case options for your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read on to learn more and see which case is best for you.

SUPCASE

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, SUPCASE has been designing award-winning protective cases since 2013. Its Unicorn Beetle PRO started it all when it won CNET’s annual drop test in 2018. MET Labs tested SUPCASE with a 15 foot drop, CNET went to 20 feet, and Everything Apple Pro tested SUPCASE from 50 feet.

SUPCASE designs its products for surviving the harshest environments and conditions, and it does this while making top grade protection affordable for everyone. Now let’s dive into the company’s iPhone 14 case lineup.

UB Pro

The UB Pro from SUPCASE is a tough case designed and built for tough environments. As the winner of CNET’s annual drop test from the highest feet, UB Pro exceeds at being your rugged protection for iPhone 14.

360 degree protection means UB Pro includes a built-in screen protector to fight off display scratches. Its built-in kickstand is also a must-have for viewing your iPhone 14 from multiple angles including landscape and portrait orientation.

The kickstand also doubles as a ring holder so you can quickly get a strong grip on your iPhone 14 when you need it the most.

Plus UB Pro includes a belt-clip holster that can rotate 360 degrees easy carry and access along with your other gear. Find your style and color with UB Pro protection for your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max today.

UB Pro Mag

While SUPCASE includes wireless charging support in UB Pro, Apple’s newer MagSafe technology is supported by the brand new UB Pro Mag.

UB Pro Mag is based on the same rugged design as UB Pro while also including a MagSafe-compatible magnet on the back. This is great for the existing ecosystem of MagSafe chargers, stands, and other accessories.

UB Pro Mag includes the same great drop test rating as its counterpart. It also offers the versatile kickstand/ring holder and built-in screen protector for your iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And for MagSafe fans, SUPCASE also offers a thin and light version called UB Mag.

i-Blason

i-Blason comes from the same family of case makers who craft great protection with care, and iPhone 14 owners have two great options we’re highlighting. Both are beefy enough to keep your new purchase protected, and two different designs lets you find the right pick for your style.

Armorbox

The aptly named Armorbox by i-Blason has an industrial design that’s both rugged and versatile. Its full body design includes a built-in screen protector, and Armorbox features an integrated kickstand/ring holder and belt clip holster.

The kickstand lets you view your iPhone 14 in both portrait and landscape orientation, and the ring holder mode gives you more ways to easily pick up and go with your iPhone 14.

Armorbox also exceeds military drop standards and its precise button placement guarantees a fuss-free experience. Armorbox is also compatible with wireless chargers for when you don’t want to power up over a cable.

Armorbox is available in six great colors to match with your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unbeatable protection for your new iPhone comes at just $25.

Ares

i-Blason’s Ares case for the iPhone 14 series balances both brawn and beauty. 20 foot drop test certified by CNET, the Ares is comprised of shock absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate.

Its clear black shows off your iPhone 14 design which is especially great with this year’s new colors.

Around the front you’ll find a built-in screen protector for 360 degree iPhone 14 protection with Ares.

Finally, Ares tactfully uses raised edges around the iPhone 14 screen and dual or triple camera system to keep your display and lenses from being scratched by damaging surfaces. Ares is available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Hero discount and more

iPhone 14 customers shopping for the best bang for their buck can turn to SUPCASE and i-Blason for affordably priced protective cases. As a special thanks, a 25% off Hero Discount is also available to military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and students. Simply verify through ID.me when shopping with SUPCASE and i-Blason.

You can also find even more cases and designs for the iPhone 14 and other products from SUPCASE and i-Blason when you shop on Amazon. Prepare for your new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max today with one of these excellent protective and affordable solutions.

