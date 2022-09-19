Monday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $199 off, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $199 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models at Amazon all-time lows. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at $127 and Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at $449 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro all-time lows arrive at $199 off

Amazon is now starting off the week by dropping prices on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro by an extra $99 at checkout. The savings kick off with the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which now rests at an $900 all-time low. That’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag, beats our previous mention by $99, and is a rare chance to score this kind of $199 discount. The same savings apply to higher capacity models, as we detail right here.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features, headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging sees first drop

Earlier this summer, Belkin refreshed its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand with support for Apple Watch fast charging. Now we’re seeing the very first discount go live on the recent release, with Belkin currently dropping the price to $127. Normally fetching $150, this is your very first chance to save on the new accessory with 15% in savings delivering a new all-time low.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Save $449 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro

Joining the ongoing price cuts on the latest macOS machines from Apple, this week is now seeing a new all-time low go live on the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,050 courtesy of Best Buy. Originally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $449 in savings, is $50 under our previous mention, and the best discount yet at 30% off. The 256GB capacity is also on sale and hitting the second-best price of $950, down from $1,299.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life, not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: