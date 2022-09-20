Apple narrowly beats Samsung, Acer, Asus, and Dell in American Customer Satisfaction Index

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is out today with its latest study on electronics and household appliances. This year Apple has won the personal computer category again, beating out Samsung, Amazon, Acer, Dell, Asus, and HP, but by quite a slim margin.

ACSI published the new report today based on almost 10,000 respondents from July 2021 to June 2022. The personal computer category includes desktops, laptops, and tablets.

“Satisfaction with desktop computers rebounds, up 3% to an ACSI score of 80. This improvement puts desktops in sole possession of first place. Laptops and tablets both score 79, with the former inching up 1% and the latter surging 4%.”

Overall, Apple’s Mac and iPad experience scored 82, two points above the desktop average and three points above the personal computer average of 79 (which includes laptops and tablets). 82 was also the score Apple earned last year.

Samsung just missed a tie with Apple at 81 with Acer, Amazon, Asus, Dell, and Lenovo tying for third with a score of 79.

Amazon showed the most YoY improvement with a 7% increase in satisfaction.

Here’s how scores turned out when looking at desktops, laptops, and tablets individually:

And here’s a look at the industry trends for the different metrics ACSI looked at:

You can check out the full report from ACSI for all the details.

