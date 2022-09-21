Apple Watch Ultra pre-order arrives ahead of schedule for lucky buyer

Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation Apple Watch SE hit stores last Friday. However, when it comes to the Apple Watch Ultra, the launch is set for September 23. Still, a lucky buyer had his new Apple Watch Ultra delivered before its official launch.

As shared on Reddit, the customer purchased the Apple Watch Ultra with the Orange Alpine Loop watchband on pre-order through AT&T. Usually, Apple and its partners hold deliveries until launch day. But this time, AT&T went ahead and started shipping Apple Watch Ultra two days early.

As we have already seen in the reviews, the Apple Watch Ultra comes in a different box than other Apple Watch models – one that is much larger than the original, by the way. Apple has also included a printed user guide with images and quick tips on how to set up the device.

Interestingly, next to the classic “Designed by Apple in California” slogan printed inside the box, there are also the coordinates “37°20’05.6 “N 122°00’32.3″W,” which are the exact coordinates of Apple Park in Cupertino.

The lucky customer shared some photos showing Apple Watch Ultra alongside a 45mm Apple Watch and even how the Ultra looks with the traditional Milanese Loop band. The buyer also mentioned some tidbits about the Apple Watch Ultra, such as the fact that the Alpine Loop band is more difficult to put on and take off the wrist.

Apple Watch Ultra is a more rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at people who do extreme sports, such as hiking and deep diving. Apple Watch Ultra is made of titanium with a sapphire cover on the screen, and it’s available in a single 49mm size.

Early reviews praised unique features such as the new Action button, more accurate GPS, and extended battery life compared to the regular Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 in the United States. Of course, if you aren’t planning to buy an Apple Watch Ultra, you can take a look at the great deals on other Apple Watch models.

