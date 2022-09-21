Courant MAG:2 brings unique sculptural design to MagSafe-compatible iPhone and AirPods charger

Luxury Apple accessory maker Courant is out with its newest charger. The MAG:2 features MagSafe compatibility with a minimalist sculptural metal and leather or metal and cloth design. If you’re looking for something that stands out, here’s what you get with MAG:2.

Pre-orders are open now for both variants of the Courant MAG:2 with shipping starting the week of 9/26. The MAG:2 Essentials features Belgian linen with a soft-touch ABS frame. The MAG:2 Classics uses Italian leather with a weighted matte zinc alloy frame.

Here’s how Courant describes its first upright dual-charger:

“MAG:2 is ideal for ahead-of-the-curve iPhone and AirPods users. Just magnetically snap your phone into the stand-up top (it uses MagSafe-compatible technology), and place your AirPods on the base for dual charging power. This unique design was inspired by home decor and integrates seamlessly into any room in your home.”

Courant MAG:2 specs

MagSafe-compatible top wireless charger for iPhone (7.5W output)

Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials

Qi wireless charger on bottom for AirPods or other devices (5W output, not magnetic)

3 colors for linen MAG:2 Essentials, 5 color options for leather MAG:2 Classics Charcoal, camel, and natural for the former; black, ash, saddle, cortado, and bone for the latter

Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also in the box

Price $100–$150 (look for a 15% off offer on first purchase)

9to5Mac’s take

I love Courant’s creativity in thinking differently about magnetic dual-device chargers. MAG:2 offers such a clean and striking aesthetic – something that stands far apart from almost everything else on the market.

I really appreciate the attention to detail like a color-matching cable, eight color choices between the Essentials and Classics models, and the premium materials.

What do you think about the design? Share your thoughts in the comments!

