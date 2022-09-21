Courant MAG:2 brings unique sculptural design to MagSafe-compatible iPhone and AirPods charger

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 21st 2022 10:54 am PT

Courant MAG:2 iPhone AirPods dualcharger
0 Comments

Luxury Apple accessory maker Courant is out with its newest charger. The MAG:2 features MagSafe compatibility with a minimalist sculptural metal and leather or metal and cloth design. If you’re looking for something that stands out, here’s what you get with MAG:2.

Pre-orders are open now for both variants of the Courant MAG:2 with shipping starting the week of 9/26. The MAG:2 Essentials features Belgian linen with a soft-touch ABS frame. The MAG:2 Classics uses Italian leather with a weighted matte zinc alloy frame.

Here’s how Courant describes its first upright dual-charger:

“MAG:2 is ideal for ahead-of-the-curve iPhone and AirPods users. Just magnetically snap your phone into the stand-up top (it uses MagSafe-compatible technology), and place your AirPods on the base for dual charging power. This unique design was inspired by home decor and integrates seamlessly into any room in your home.”

Courant MAG:2 specs

  • MagSafe-compatible top wireless charger for iPhone (7.5W output)
  • Premium pebble-grain Italian leather for Classics, high-performance Belgian linen for Essentials
  • Qi wireless charger on bottom for AirPods or other devices (5W output, not magnetic)
  • 3 colors for linen MAG:2 Essentials, 5 color options for leather MAG:2 Classics
    • Charcoal, camel, and natural for the former; black, ash, saddle, cortado, and bone for the latter
  • Color-matched nylon braided USB-C cable included; power adapter also in the box
  • Price $100$150 (look for a 15% off offer on first purchase)
MAG:2 Essentials in use
MAG:2 Classics in use

9to5Mac’s take

I love Courant’s creativity in thinking differently about magnetic dual-device chargers. MAG:2 offers such a clean and striking aesthetic – something that stands far apart from almost everything else on the market.

I really appreciate the attention to detail like a color-matching cable, eight color choices between the Essentials and Classics models, and the premium materials.

What do you think about the design? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
MagSafe

MagSafe
Courant

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12