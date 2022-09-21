Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond will be playable on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 will launch later this month on September 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While it’s not going to be available in any Apple platform, Ted Lasso fans will enjoy knowing that the one and only AFC Richmond will be playable in the latest iteration of the franchise.

Ted Lasso has been a skyrocket success ever since it launched a couple of years ago. Apple TV+ subscribers are still waiting for the third season to be released, and while it seems people will have to wait until 2023 to watch new episodes, they will be able to spend more time with the AFC Richmond athletes on FIFA 23.

The announcement was made today on EA’s official YouTube channel. In addition, the Ted Lasso official Twitter account made a statement about the inclusion of the team on FIFA 23:

I’ve got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason.

This is the first time Apple made this kind of marketing with a popular gaming franchise. In addition to Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond on FIFA 23, the game will feature women’s club teams for the first time with the inclusion of the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch, extending its position as the world’s most authentic football experience.

Players will also be able to experience the pinnacle of both men’s and women’s international football in FIFA 23 with the men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 as post-launch updates at no additional cost.

Cross-play features will also connect and engage football fans like never before, and will be available across multiple online game modes in FIFA 23.

You can take a look at the official Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond in action in the latest FIFA 23 trailer below.

Are you a FIFA fan? If so, are you excited to play as AFC Richmond? Don’t forget that Roy Kent and all the other fan-favorite characters will be available.

