DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal boosts your iPhone camera with tracking, stabilization, more

DJI is out with the latest expansion of its popular Osmo lineup of smartphone gimbals. The new Osmo Mobile 6 aims to take your iPhone camera to the next level with advanced stabilization, a new Quick Launch feature, and much more. It’s available to order today and pricing starts at $159.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 for iPhone

One of the headlining features of the new Osmo Mobile 6 is a new Quick Launch feature. This capability is exclusive to iPhone users and automatically triggers a push notification when you attach your iPhone to the stabilizer. From this push notification, you can instantly jump into the companion DJI Mimo app with a single tap.

Outside of that new Quick Launch feature, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 also includes a new built-in status panel as well as a dedicated Mode button. These let you check battery level and quickly switch between each of the four shooting modes in the Mimo app:

Follow: In Follow mode, the camera view follows the gimbal’s pan and tilt movements and stays level during rolls. This mode is suitable for shooting up, down, and diagonally.

In Follow mode, the camera view follows the gimbal’s pan and tilt movements and stays level during rolls. This mode is suitable for shooting up, down, and diagonally. Tilt Lock: The camera view only follows the gimbal’s pan movement and stays stable during tilts and rolls — ideal for shooting horizontally or moving around a subject.

The camera view only follows the gimbal’s pan movement and stays stable during tilts and rolls — ideal for shooting horizontally or moving around a subject. FPV: In FPV mode, all three axes of the gimbal follow the movement of the handle. This is wonderful for dynamic filming of still subjects such as landmarks, buildings, or statues.

In FPV mode, all three axes of the gimbal follow the movement of the handle. This is wonderful for dynamic filming of still subjects such as landmarks, buildings, or statues. SpinShot: Push the joystick to the left or right to control the rotation of the camera view and create dynamic footage. It’s perfect for shooting push, pull, and high-angle shots.

There’s a new Slide Wheel, which DJI says allows you to adjust the focal length for flexible composition and zoom in and out. You can also create a “cinematic look with a press of the slideside wheel to switch to manual focus control.”

Like previous generations of the Osmo Mobile gimbal, there are some built-in intelligence features, too:

Timelapse: Warp time and space with Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Hyperlapse. With these three simple templates, beautiful moments can be blended into impressive clips.

Warp time and space with Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Hyperlapse. With these three simple templates, beautiful moments can be blended into impressive clips. DynamicZoom: Use Move In and Move Out modes to get stretching and compressing visual effects, creating blockbuster footage with just your phone.

Use Move In and Move Out modes to get stretching and compressing visual effects, creating blockbuster footage with just your phone. Gesture Control: Snapping a pic or starting a video has never been this convenient. Simple gestures make taking a selfie or a group photo easy.

Snapping a pic or starting a video has never been this convenient. Simple gestures make taking a selfie or a group photo easy. Panorama: Three different panorama modes – 3×3, 240°, and CloneMe – are available to help capture those stunning landscapes or unique compositions.

Three different panorama modes – 3×3, 240°, and CloneMe – are available to help capture those stunning landscapes or unique compositions. Story Mode: Various templates help to combine camera movements, transitions, soundtracks, and more for users to share eye-catching videos with one effortless tap, or a custom template can be created.

Finally, DJI is touting a new version of its ActiveTrack feature, dubbed ActiveTrack 5.0. This packs “more stable tracking at longer distances” and “allows the front camera to track subjects that turn to the side or spin.”

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is available to order today from the DJI website for $159. The bundle includes a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, and storage pouch.

9to5Mac’s Take

One thing that is particularly interesting this year is that the new iPhone 14 offers a built-in Action Mode feature for the first time. This feature, according to Apple, is meant to correct significant shakes, vibrations, and unintended motion when capturing video. Early testing shows that it’s a pretty impressive feature.

Based on previous generations of the Osmo Mobile gimble, it’ll likely provide better stabilization than Action Mode. One thing I’m keen to see, however, is how Action Mode and the Osmo Mobile 6 could work together.

On the flipside, I’d also wager that the addition of Action Mode built into the iPhone 14 could be enough for many people who might have previously opted for a dedicated piece of hardware like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6.

We’ll have more coverage of the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 over the coming weeks, and we’ll be sure to put it head-to-head with the iPhone 14’s Action Mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: