Monday’s best deals: iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale from $430, 10.2-inch iPad $49 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale that starts from new $430 lows. Then there’s a chance to save $49 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as new all-time lows on Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale from $430 lows

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models starting at $90. This time around, a top pick falls to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which now starts at $730 for the 128GB capacity model in two colorways. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $369 off. It beats our previous mention by $40 and is one of the first chances to save all summer.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Save $49 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

After news dropped this past weekend that Apple won’t be holding one of its usual October keynote events and that we might not even see a refreshed entry-level iPad, Amazon is marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $280 in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is anything but, and now delivers its compelling suite of features for an even more compelling price.

The iPadOS experience is centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. And with reports that there won’t be a formal October keynote event, Apple may not even be planning a refreshed model this year period. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets fall to new all-time lows

Nanoleaf is now offering new all-time lows on its latest Lines HomeKit Light Bar sets. Right now, you’ll be able to save an extra 10% on top of the existing cash discounts that deliver the best prices of all-time. Kicking things off is the starter set at $162. Down from the usual $200 going rate, this is a rare chance to save at $38 off and $18 below our previous mention. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for one of the first times at $54, down from $70 and also marking a new all-time low at $16 off.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

