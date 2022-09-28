Apple Music Classical app references again spotted in iOS code, as deadline approaches

More Apple Music Classical app references have been spotted in Apple Music code, as we get closer to the company’s self-imposed launch deadline of the end of the year.

Previous references have been spotted in an iOS 15.5 beta, and in the Android version of Apple Music …

Apple Music Classical

Apple first announced the plan back in August of last year, after acquiring the classical music streaming service Primephonic.

Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings. With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits. “We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world” […] Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year.

More app references spotted

References to app.music.classical were spotted by @Aaron, customer experience lead at jailbreak app store Havoc.

Looks like Apple is setting up Apple Music Classical in the backend now pic.twitter.com/LoWW6mHQLT — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 28, 2022

What Hifi – citing MacRumors and our sister site 9to5Google – notes that this is not the first time we’ve seen code references to the upcoming classical music app.

Mentions of ‘Apple Classical’ were previously clocked in the beta version of iOS 15.5, and talk of ‘Apple Classical’ was spotted in a recent Android version of Apple Music.

While classical music can be found in the existing Apple Music app, the search functionality is extremely poor for a genre in which people often want to play a specific performance by a preferred orchestra and conductor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: