Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, ZAGG 25% off Apple accessory sale, Anker gear, more

A $149 discount on Apple's latest 24-inch M1 iMac leads the way, and is joined by a 25% off sitewide ZAGG Apple accessory sale. Then be sure to go check out these discounted Anker USB-C wall chargers from $15.

Take up to $149 off Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB 8-Core for $1,350. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, is the first offer in months, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. The entry-level 256GB model is also on sale and sitting at $1,199 from its usual $1,299 going rate.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ZAGG launches 25% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

ZAGG is launching its latest sitewide sale today and taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple chargers and accessories in the process. Decking out your new iPhone 14 or Apple Watch setup, there are plenty of markdowns on already popular releases as well as all-new additions to the lineup. Fitting into the latter category, the all-new mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand just hit the scene earlier in the month and is already on sale for $97. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low at over $32 off.

Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Anker Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger hits $29

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Nano Pro 40W Dual USB-C Charger for $29 in four different styles. Normally fetching $36, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back in January at 20% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. Not to mention, a rare chance save on all of the colorways.

This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a 2-port design. Still fitting into a compact form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, it can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 14 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too. Plus, save on a 20W model from $15 as well.

