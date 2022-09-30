Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad

Apple is out with its latest ad, focused on the power of its iPhone 14 Pro camera system. The high-speed ad “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP main camera and features like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light performance, and more.
The new one-minute iPhone 14 Pro ad shows a variety of ways the device can capture impressive chase-style shots from just holding the smartphone in hand while running to using more professional rigs and even capturing footage from vehicles and a helicopter.
The ad opens on a chicken chase and progresses to more and more intense scenes like a wolf chase to a vehicle chase with a helicopter rescue.
Apple says “iPhone 14 Pro marks the beginning of a new era for the iPhone camera.”
Related:
- Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera
- iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it
- iPhone 14 Pro: This camera has range [Gallery]
The new ad features “The Life and Death of Ben Bekele” by Hubert Zemler as the soundtrack. Check it out below:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.