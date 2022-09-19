iPhone 14 Pro: This camera has range [Gallery]

iPhone 14 Pro camera zoom is a noteworthy enhancement this year. This is the first iPhone camera system to feature three back lenses with four focal lengths, and the result is the most versatile camera Apple has ever released. See for yourself in our sample shots below.

iPhone 14 Pro camera zoom

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer this range with a single camera system comprised of three lenses:

13mm at 0.5x with ultra wide lens;

24mm at 1x with main lens;

48mm at 2x with main lens;

77mm at 3x with telephoto lens.

Apple first introduced a dedicated 2x lens with the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The telephoto lens jumped to 2.5x in the iPhone 12 Pro Max before hitting 3x on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the 2.5x and 3x cameras offered more optical zoom than ever, both came with the compromise of losing 2x optical zoom; anything between 1x and 2.5x/3x fell back to digital zoom with its inferior quality.

This was especially noticeable on last year’s 3x telephoto lens. It’s hard to argue with having more optical zoom on an iPhone – optical zoom at 2x, however, feels essential.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max effectively resolve this compromise. The trick is to use the newly introduced 48MP sensor to capture a 2x crop at the standard 12MP size. It works really well, and the larger lens lets in more light than any iPhone 2x-3x lens to date.

The bottom line is this: you can capture vastly different perspectives on iPhone 14 Pro without moving an inch. This is a huge win for iPhone photographers at any skill level.

Gallery

Does iPhone 14 Pro camera zoom impress you? How might this year’s camera be useful to you? Share your thoughts in the comments. iPhone tripods provide even more control over your photography.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: