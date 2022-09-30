iPhone 14 panel orders down 38% vs. iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max production strong

We’ve heard quite a bit about how the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. Now, Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young has some additional data, this time focused on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments in comparison to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

Young’s latest data is based on supply chain information for panel orders through the end of November, which is essentially referring to the number of display panels Apple has ordered from its suppliers as it continues to adjust and realign iPhone 14 production. This can serve as an indication of which models Apple is manufacturing in response to early demand data.

According to the data, panel orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max panel orders are 18% higher than the iPhone 13 Pro Max orders were during the same time period last year. Meanwhile, orders for the iPhone 14 panels are down 38% compared to the iPhone 13 at this point last year.

Young’s data also illustrates just how popular the iPhone 14 Pro Max is this year, accounting for the most iPhone 14 display panel orders. In total, total iPhone 14 panel orders this year are slightly higher than the iPhone 13 at the same time last year, due primarily to that increased iPhone 14 Pro Max demand.

Finally, the data shows that the iPhone 14 Plus panel orders are notable higher than the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus is officially set to launch next week on October 7, and launch day stock is still plentiful.

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple had planned to increase iPhone 14 production as we approached the holiday season. Due to lower-than-expected demand, however, Apple is said to have backed off of that idea. Ming-Chi Kuo has also repeatedly indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s most popular iPhone this year.

