Apple reportedly reverses plan to increase iPhone 14 production due to lower demand

With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple reportedly asked its suppliers to increase iPhone production as the company expected strong demand for the holiday season. However, it now seems that Apple has gone back on its plans as the company will no longer increase iPhone 14 production in the short term.

iPhone 14 demand lower than expected

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, iPhone 14 sales are not strong enough to justify the increase in production. The report says that “an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize.” In normal situations, Apple increases production at this time of year to meet the demand of the holiday season sales.

Sources told the report that Apple first wanted to increase production of the iPhone 14 by at least 6 million more units by the end of the year. That plan has now been scrapped.

A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple had asked Foxconn to increase production of the iPhone 14 Pro by 10%. According to the analyst, this year’s Pro models are clearly the best-selling of all iPhone models, while the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been showing “bad” results.

This year, Apple introduced four new iPhone models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 14 models aren’t exactly a major upgrade compared to the previous generation. In fact, the only thing different between them is a slightly faster chip, satellite connectivity, new camera features, and the Plus model replacing the iPhone mini.

With prices starting at $799 for iPhone 14 and $899 for iPhone 14 Plus, the new phones are very close to the price range of the iPhone 14 Pro, which starts at $999 but features a brand new always-on display with Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel wide camera, and the new A16 Bionic chip.

At the same time, Apple is still selling iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 at lower prices, which may also seem more attractive than the new iPhone 14 to some customers. Of course, there are also some good deals for new iPhones at stores like Amazon.

