PSA: iOS 16 has a limit to how many custom lock screens users can create

One of the key features of iOS 16 is the new, customizable iPhone lock screen. It lets users create multiple sets with different wallpapers, font settings, and even widgets. However, despite having multiple customization options, the latest version of iPhone’s operating system won’t let you create as many custom lock screens as you want.

As noted by an iPhone user on Reddit, there’s a limit of 200 custom lock screens per iPhone with iOS 16. After that, the system prompts the user to delete one of the added sets before creating a new one. Of course, this limit seems more than enough for many users, but it’s interesting to know that Apple won’t let you create an unlimited number of lock screens.

Browsing through 200 lock screen options doesn’t seem so intuitive with the current implementation either. This is because you have to swipe through each one, and there’s no quick way to jump from the first one to the last, for example.

As we previously covered, the new lock screen in iOS 16 has some other limitations. For instance, you can’t move the clock or widgets freely around the screen. There’s also no option to replace the flashlight and camera shortcuts with something else. Still, the new lock screen is certainly a big upgrade for iPhone users when it comes to customization.

With iOS 16.1, which is currently available as a beta for developers, Apple has introduced another way to let users switch between wallpaper sets, this time through the Settings app. The update also makes it easier for users to customize the wallpaper options for the iPhone’s home screen.

