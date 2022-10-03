Zillow now lets iOS users explore a neighborhood with Apple Maps’ Look Around feature

Zillow, a popular US real estate platform, announced on Monday an update to its iOS app that makes it even more integrated with Apple services. iPhone and iPad users now will be able to explore the surroundings of a neighborhood directly in Zillow’s app using Apple Maps’ Look Around feature.

Look Around is a feature in Apple Maps that lets users navigate through streets with 360-degree 3D images. Users can access this feature through the built-in Maps app on the iPhone and iPad. Now, thanks to the Apple Maps API, Zillow’s iOS app also features Look Around.

Look Around now available within Zillow’s app

Zillow told 9to5Mac that the new experience provides buyers with a “smoother and more intuitive way to explore houses, neighborhoods and nearby points of interest.” Now, when you’re searching for a house or apartment in Zillow’s app, you can easily look around that neighborhood with the 3D images provided by Apple without leaving the app.

With Look Around, shoppers can act more quickly and confidently, whether they’re searching in their own neighborhood or hundreds or thousands of miles away,” said David Beitel, Chief Technology Officer at Zillow. “We’re pushing the boundaries of what home buyers and renters can expect when shopping for a home online.

This is not the first time Zillow has updated its iPhone and iPad app to take advantage of iOS APIs. Last year, the platform introduced support for SharePlay, so users can now browse available houses and apartments together with others via FaceTime. Today’s update also includes support for iOS 16’s “Shared with You” feature.

The Zillow app is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 or later.

It’s worth noting that Apple Maps’ Look Around feature is only available in some regions – you can check the full list on Apple’s website.

