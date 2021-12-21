Zillow for iOS now supports SharePlay for deciding where to live using FaceTime

Popular real estate platform Zillow today updated its iPhone and iPad app with support for SharePlay, one of the new iOS 15 features that lets users watch content together via FaceTime. Zillow users can now explore homes with friends and family using Apple’s video calling service.

Americans love to Zillow surf — most of them alongside someone else — and now they have a new way to do it. Using the Zillow app on an iPhone or iPad, home shoppers are now able to search and browse for-sale home and rental listings in a seamless, synchronous experience together with family, friends or a real estate agent.

As explained in a Zillow press release, an iOS user can initiate a group FaceTime call and then enable SharePlay to browse through Zillow’s photo gallery. This way, everyone who has joined the FaceTime call will be able to see the property you are looking at in the app.

The company says that 86% of its customers shop with a partner, spouse, or housemate – which is why Zillow wants to take that experience even further with SharePlay. In addition, Zillow chief technology officer David Beitel says that the feature is “a great new way for real estate agents to connect with customers.”

SharePlay was officially enabled with iOS 15.1, and since then multiple apps like Disney+, Twitch, and TikTok have added support for the feature.

The Zillow app is available for free on the App Store.

