Apple touts growing number of third-party apps compatible with SharePlay in iOS 15.1

One of the most anticipated features of iOS 15 was SharePlay, which gives users the ability to listen to songs, watch TV shows, play games, and more while on a FaceTime call with friends or family members. Now, a few weeks after the function was released alongside iOS 15.1, Apple is now touting the growing number of third-party apps compatible with SharePlay.

In a press release, Apple states:

SharePlay, a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, has introduced new ways for Apple users to stay connected. With SharePlay support in Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+ — as well as many of the most popular apps like NBA, TikTok, Twitch, Paramount+, and SHOWTIME — users can watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, or complete a workout with friends together on a FaceTime call. SharePlay extends to Apple TV so users can watch on the big screen while using FaceTime on iPhone or iPad. With screen sharing support, users can also browse the web together, look at photos, or show their friends something in a favorite app.

Apple says that SharePlay sessions offer shared playback controls, so anyone on the FaceTime call can play, pause, or jump ahead while enjoying synced media.

With dynamic volume controls, audio from the streaming content will automatically lower when a FaceTime participant is speaking, making it easy to continue the conversation with friends despite a loud scene or climactic chorus.

While using SharePlay, whether users prefer to have uninterrupted sound, they can tap on the Messages button in the FaceTime controls to jump to a shared thread and keep the conversation going. Each participant in the SharePlay session streams directly from the relevant app on their own device, delivering high-fidelity audio and video.

“SharePlay brings a whole new way to connect, share experiences, and have fun together on FaceTime,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “SharePlay leverages Apple’s integration of hardware and software to deliver a magical experience across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and works with many Apple services as well as some of the most popular apps in the App Store.”

As of today, Apple is promoting the following apps that are compatible with SharePlay:

Watch together:

Apple TV+

MUBI

Paramount+

SHOWTIME

NBA

BET+

Disney+

ESPN

HBO Max

Hulu

MasterClass

Pantaya

Pluto TV

Starz

Listen together with SharePlay:

Apple Music

SoundCloud (In a future update)

Tunein (in a future update)

Healthy habits together:

Apple Fitness+

SmartGym

BetterSleep

Learn together with SharePlay:

Kahoot!

Explain Evertything

Night Sky

Have fun together:

TikTok

Heads Up!

Cameo

Popshop

Apollo for Reddit

Bikemap

Flow by Moleskine

Studio

Redfin

If you want to learn even more about apps that already feature SharePlay, 9to5Mac Parker Ortolani selected the bests apps available so far here.

