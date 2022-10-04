Deals: Apple Watch clearance sale, Belkin 15W MagSafe iPhone 14 charger $85, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a clearance sale at Woot, discounting Apple Watch models to all-time lows. Plus, you can score the best prices yet on official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases from $21 while locking in a rare chance to save on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch clearance sale goes live at Woot

Just after seeing some of the first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts go live to kick off the week, Woot is now clearing out previous-generation wearables from Apple with all-time lows prices attached. Prime members lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Leading the way, Apple Watch Series 6 styles start from $240 for the 40mm GPS offering in several colors. That’s down from the original $399 going rate and a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. The 44mm styles are discounted at $250, down from the original $429, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t the latest wearable these days, but it provides quite a bit of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to benefit from most of the high-end features. It runs watchOS 9 much like all of the models that have arrived after it, with the ability to handle keeping tabs on everything from casual workouts to blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep activity, and even take ECG readings. That makes it a more compelling option than the newer Apple Watch SE 2 if you want to take advantage of a more comprehensive fitness tracking roster.

Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases fall to all-time lows

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $21. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the new SE launched earlier this year. You’re looking at 40% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low across the board, which are the first drops since back in August.

Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score. Head below for more.

Rest iPhone 14 on Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charger

Belkin is now offering its 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand for $85. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since back in July, with this $15 discount delivering a rare price cut just in time to outfit your iPhone 14 charging setup.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel one of Apple’s latest iPhones, be it the massive new 14 Pro Max or any of the previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: