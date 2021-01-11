Belkin launches more affordable 2-in-1 MagSafe charger, coming in March/April

At CES this week, Belkin has announced its second MagSafe charger. This one is a dual-wireless charger for iPhone 12 and AirPods and comes with a more affordable price tag compared to the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro that recently debuted.

Since the Boost Up Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand features official support MagSafe, it’s able to offer the full 15W high-speed wireless charging like Apple’s first-party MagSafe chargers. That’s double the 7.5W max of standard Qi chargers.

Below the floating MagSafe charging stand for iPhone 12, it offers a wireless charger for your AirPods or AirPods Pro or other wireless headphones.

Notably, Belkin has also announced its new Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds that can also be wirelessly topped up with the new MagSafe dual charger. They also work with Apple’s Find My app. Those will be available in March/April this year, read more about them here.

Back to the Boost Up Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, it offers a similar build to the Boost Up Charge Pro that we loved in our full review and comes in with a more affordable price tag of $99.95. Like it’s bigger brother, the 2-in-1 does appear to come with the power supply – in contrast, Apple’s $150 MagSafe Duo does not.

The Boost Up Charge Pro 2-in1 Wireless Charger Stand will launch in March or April and be available in black and white from Apple and direct from Belkin.

