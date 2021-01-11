Belkin’s new ‘SoundForm Freedom’ AirPods competitors can integrate with Apple’s Find My app

In addition to its new 2-in-1 wireless charger with MagSafe, Belkin has also announced new SoundForm truly wireless earbuds today. Most notably, these new earbuds integrate with Apple’s Find My application, making them one of the first third-party accessories to tap into Apple’s network.

At WWDC last year, Apple announced that it would open up its Find My application to third-party accessories makers. At the time, Apple explained:

Introducing a new program that will let customers locate your products using the power of the vast Find My network. With hundreds of millions of Apple devices around the world, advanced end-to-end encryption, and industry-leading security, users can locate their items within the Find My app with the peace of mind that their privacy is protected.

This means that accessory makers can sign up to use Apple’s technology, allowing those accessories to be monitored by the Find My app. Third-party accessories can benefit from Apple’s Find My infrastructure, including the ability to find them offline.

Belkin is now taking advantage of this functionality with its new SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds. Belkin explains:

The new True Wireless Earbuds are also built with finding capabilities through Apple’s Find My network, an advanced crowdsourced finding network with uncompromising privacy built-in, that will allow customers to use the Find My app to locate them in case they are lost or stolen.

Other features of the SoundForm Freedom include:

Charge your earbuds case with any Qi wireless charger or via a USB-C port; 15 minutes of charge in the case provides 2 hours of playback

Get the most comfortable fit, perfect seal, and noise isolation with custom designed small, medium, or large ear tips

IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance

The Freedom True Wireless Earbuds will be available beginning March/April 2021, but now pricing information has yet been announced.

